Burton to Join Jacksonville Public Library as Social Work Intern Aug. 31

The Jacksonville Public Library will have a new Social Work Intern this fall.

Through a partnership with Aurora University, Samantha Burton will be the library’s new social work intern starting on August 31st.

She will be available to patrons for the following services: searching and applying for employment or social service benefits, accessing financial documents or other vital information, providing resources and support for individuals to advocate for themselves in matters of employment, housing and personal safety, providing referrals to social service agencies, assisting individuals with scheduling social service appointments, and confidentially talking with individuals to provide emotional support.

Samantha will be available at the library on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. More information can be found at jaxpl.org.