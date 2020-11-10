Bustos Steps Down as DCCC

Democrats in the state are still reeling from their less-than-stellar showing during the General Election. 17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos told colleagues today that she is not seeking another term as chairwoman to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

In a letter to colleagues obtained by the New York Times, Bustos conceded she had “hoped for better results” despite helping the party maintain its majority. Bustos will hold on to the seat for the coming weeks as Democrats continue to battle for a dozen seats where votes are still being counted. She said she would not seek any other leadership post days after Democrats from the party’s moderate and progressive wings traded blame over the losses on a caucus conference call. In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi credited Bustos for her fundraising prowess and political astuteness.

Bustos, a 5-term incumbent, barely maintained her own seat in Congress, besting Republican Esther Joy King by a little more than 11,500 votes in a race that wasn’t called until early Wednesday morning. Bustos, formerly of Springfield, briefly attended Illinois College. She has lived in the Quad Cities since 1985.