Butler Resigning From ILGA For Job With IL Railroad Association

87th District State Representative Tim Butler of Springfield is resigning.

Butler made the announcement this morning on Twitter, citing a new opportunity to work full-time with the Illinois Railroad Association.

Butler has served in the Illinois General Assembly since 2015 and was recently re-elected unopposed to his seat after winning in the June primary.

Butler says his fourth great-grandfather’s four terms in office under Abraham Lincoln were “good enough” and he thanked the constituents of his district for placing their trust in him for being their voice in Illinois’ government.

Butler says his resignation will be effective prior to the 103rd General Assembly is seated in January.