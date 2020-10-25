Butler Tests Positive For COVID-19

Springfield State Representative Tim Butler revealed Saturday on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Butler said he registered symptoms Saturday morning that included a headache, light-headedness, a sore throat and a temperature of about 100 degrees. This prompted him to get a rapid test at Walgreens’ drive-thru test site on Ninth Street in Springfield. He said he received results in approximately 30 minutes.

In an interview with the State Journal Register, Butler said he could think of nowhere he might have caught the virus after being in Springfield all week. Butler said in his tweet he plans to quarantine at his residence in the basement. Butler told the SJ-R that he plans to continue to work remotely during his quarantine.