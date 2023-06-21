Buxton Named LLCC 2023 Dick Dhabalt Female Athlete of the Year

A Pleasant Plains graduate has been named the 2023 Dick Dhabalt Female Athlete of the Year at Lincoln Land Community College.

Madalyn Buxton, a 2021 graduate of Pleasant Plains High School, is a sophomore center midfielder for the LLCC women’s soccer team. She led the team with 9 points, 3 goals and 3 assists this past season. She also earned a 4.0 GPA during the Spring semester.

Buxton earned 9 varsity letters across basketball, soccer, volleyball, and cross country at Pleasant Plains High School. She was a First Team selection to the All-Sangamo Volleyball Team her Junior and Senior year, while also earning All-Sangamo First Team and All-Sectional honors in Soccer her Senior year of high school. She was also a member of the Pleasant Plains of the 2A state title winner in volleyball her senior year.

Buxton is expected to continue her soccer and academic career at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.