Calhoun Arrest Nets 3 From MO In Vehicle & Home Burglaries Across Multiple Counties in West Central IL

L to R: Samantha L Rachels, Kristen M. Zinselmeier, and Jacob D. Young. The 3 were arrested on multiple charges in Calhoun linked to multiple house and car burglaries in the area.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has issued a warning to area residents after a recent arrest in Hardin. On December 1st, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of vehicle burglaries and a motor vehicle theft in the Village of Hardin. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services. Throughout the following week, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted extra patrol in an attempt to thwart any future crimes.

According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday at 1:52AM, Calhoun Deputy Zach Hardin conducted a traffic stop in Hardin on a gold colored 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Missouri registration. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 32 year-old Kristen M. Zinselmeier of St. Peters, Missouri was originally arrested for driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper use of registration. Two passengers in the vehicle were also arrested. 25 year old Jacob D. Young and Samantha L. Rachels, both of St. Louis were also arrested for obstructing justice.

A further search of the vehicle revealed several items of stolen property including car keys, wallets, credit cards, a firearm, and purported methamphetamine. Stolen property from other jurisdictions was also recovered.

Zinselmeier, Young, and Rachels were further charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and obstructing justice. Young also had an outstanding Madison County warrant for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Rachels had an outstanding warrant in Jefferson County, Missouri for a probation violation.

Calhoun Sheriff William Heffington wants to remind citizens in multiple neighboring counties that they should remain vigilant by locking doors to vehicles and residences, securing valuable items indoors, and reporting suspicious activities to local authorities. Heffington indicated this criminal investigation involves multiple jurisdictions and the investigation remains active with more charges possibly pending.