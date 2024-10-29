Calhoun Assessor, Local PTO Treasurer Charged With Theft, Deceptive Practices After ISP Investigation

The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Calhoun County woman in an effort to combat alleged public corruption.

ISP investigators worked with the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office to bring charges against 43-year old Peggy M. Hall of Hardin for theft from the Calhoun Parent Teacher Organization while serving as the group’s treasurer.

On February 13th, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney notified ISP of allegations of theft against Calhoun County Assessor Peggy Hall. ​ The allegations of theft were related to her role as PTO Treasurer and not in her capacity as Calhoun County Assessor. ​ ISP conducted a thorough investigation into allegations of stealing PTO funds and turned its case over to the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor.

Last Tuesday, Hall was charged with one count of Class 2 felony theft over $10,000 and one count of Class 4 felony deceptive practices for writing bad checks. She was served a warrant and later released. Hall’s first court appearance is set for November 6th in front of visiting Judge J. Frank McCartney.

Hall is currently running unopposed as the incumbent Democrat for the Supervisor of Assessments for the November General Election.

If convicted of the theft charge, Hall could face between 2-7 years in prison or probation. The Class 4 felony carries between 1-3 years of jail time or possible probation, and a fine of up to $25,000.