Calhoun Co Sheriff Still Looking for Kampsville Man

By Harold Smith on November 13, 2025 at 9:22am

Two Rivers Crime Stoppers is still looking for a Calhoun County man.

For the second time since late October, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to be on the lookout for 51 year old Roy Connell of Kampsville.

There is currently an active felony warrant in place for Connell, who is wanted for escape, stemming from an incident in which Connell allegedly removed a GPS monitoring device and fled pre-trial release.

Connell’s original charges were the result of a 2023 drug investigation which resulted in his arrest for possession and delivery of methamphetamine.

Connell has known ties not only to Kampsville, but also to the Alton and Brighton, Illinois areas.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Roy Connell, you are asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or Two Rivers Crime Stoppers.