Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Department Announce Several Arrests Last Weekend

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced several arrests over this past weekend.

On July 6th, at 5:04 P.M., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Krause Road in Brussels. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 34-year old Brittany Hilton of Eldred was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, and driving under the influence of drugs. Hilton was taken into custody without incident. Hilton was on probation for a previous drug conviction at the time of her arrest. She is currently lodged at the Jersey County Jail awaiting an appearance in court.

On August 5th, at 11:11PM, Calhoun County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road, near Hagen Road near Brussels. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 36 year old Amy R. Morris of Jerseyville was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol (transporting a child under the age of 16), speeding, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Morris was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail on $10,000 bond (10% to apply).

On August 6th, at 2:42AM, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on South County Road near Hardin. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 28 year old Katie N. Scott of Fieldon was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Deputies also arrested a passenger, 30 year old Anthony J. Bushnell of Hardin for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and Calhoun County warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay. Scott is currently lodged at the Jersey County Jail on $10,000 bond (10% to apply). Bushnell is currently lodged in the Greene County Jail on $10,000 bond (10% to apply).

On August 6th, at 5:15PM, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Gallinepper Road in rural Calhoun County on a maroon 2004 Pontiac. The driver of the Pontiac refused to stop, increased speed, and then fled from the Deputy. The Pontiac then turned westbound on Batchtown Road and the vehicle continued to flee from the Deputy, reaching speeds over 100 MPH. The Deputy continued to pursue the vehicle. The vehicle continued to travel towards Batchtown at a dangerously high rate of speed. The Deputy was able to catch up to the Pontiac in the village of Batchtown, however the driver continued to fail to stop. Eventually the vehicle pulled into the driveway of a residence. A traffic stop and subsequent investigation then resulted in the arrest of 54 year old Jonathan M Logsdon of Batchtown for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, felony driving on a revoked license, illegal possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle, aggravated speeding, reckless driving, improper lane usage, disobeying a traffic control device, and improper passing. Logsdon is currently lodged in the Jersey County Jail on $10,000 bond (10% to apply).

Jeremy Coumbes contributed to this report.