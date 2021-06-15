Calhoun Co. Woman Arrested On Drug Charges In Pike

By Benjamin Cox on June 15, 2021 at 9:53am

A Calhoun County woman was arrested in a traffic stop in Pike County on several charges Friday night.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says at approximately 7:20PM Friday, a Pike County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 96 one mile south of County Highway #10, south of Pleasant Hill.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver of the vehicle, 38 year old Amanda N. Moore of Michael was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, unlawful possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle, and failure to wear a safety belt.

She has since posted bond and been released.