Calhoun County man arrested after violent break-in at a home in Hardin

A Batchtown man was arrested early last month after a reported violent break-in at a home in Hardin in early August.

According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, on August 9th at approximately 5:40 p.m. the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a Disturbance in Progress occurring in the 3100 block of Blue Ridge Road in Hardin.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the residence and conducted interviews and an investigation. Subsequent to the investigation, officers arrested Micah J Hamilton aged 44, of Batchtown for home invasion causing injury, two counts of domestic battery and two counts of criminal damage to property. Hamilton was transported and lodged at the Greene County Jail.

Hamilton made his first appearance in Calhoun County Circuit Court on August 12th. Hamilton was appointed a public defender and released on pretrial electronic ankle monitoring. He was due for an arraignment on the charges yesterday. Current court case information had not been updated as of press time.