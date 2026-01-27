Calhoun County New Sheriff

By Gary Scott on January 27, 2026 at 9:06am

Calhoun County now has a new sheriff.

The Calhoun County board on Friday appointed Zach Hardin as the new sheriff for Calhoun.

Hardin replaces Sheriff Bill Heffington, who has retired.

Sheriff Hardin has served as chief deputy under Heffington, and has been a member of the Calhoun County sheriff’s office since 2019.

He has also served as a patrol sergeant.

Sheriff Hardin took the oath from Calhoun County judge Charles Burch.

Hardin is currently the lead homicide investigator, and a member of the Illinois Crisis Intervention Team.