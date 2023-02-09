Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Announce Multiple Drug Arrests Over the Last Week

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced 5 drug-related arrests over the past week.

Cawthon

According to a press release, at 10:28PM on Thursday, a Deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near the Godar Diamond Access area approximately 3 miles north of Hardin. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 39-year old Carissa L. Cawthon of Kampsville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an inadequate exhaust system, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Cawthon was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail where she is currently being held on bond. Cawthon is due in Calhoun County Circuit Court for a first appearance on March 3rd.

Barnett

Calhoun County Deputies followed up on Cawthon’s arrest on Thursday and executed a court-authorized search warrant at an apartment in the 700 block of Illinois Route 96 in Kampsville. Subsequent to the execution of the warrant, deputies discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. 43 year old Ricky D. Barnett of that vicinity was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Barnett was arrested without incident and taken to the Jersey County Jail. He is currently being held on bond. His first Calhoun County Circuit Court appearance is February 28th.

Chapman (left) Addington (right)

On Thursday of last week, a Calhoun deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Illinois Route 96 near Mozier. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 38 year old Johnny L. Chapman of Louisiana, Missouri was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Additionally, a passenger, 31 year old Maureessa D Addington of St. Paul, Virginia was also taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. Both were taken into custody without incident. Chapman is currently held on bond at the Pike County Jail. Addington remains held on bond at the Jersey County Jail.

Retherford

On Monday of this week, 43 year old Kara R. Retherford of Carrollton was arrested by Carrollton Police on a Calhoun County arrest warrant. Calhoun authorities say the warrant stems from a traffic stop which was conducted on September 17th 2022, at Illinois Route 16 near the Joe Page Bridge, which resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The seized items were sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for testing, and subsequent to that testing, a warrant was issued on November 4th for Retherford’s arrest for possession of methamphetamine. Retherford was arrested without incident and is currently lodged in the Greene County Jail awaiting a first court appearance in Calhoun County.