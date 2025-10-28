Calhoun County Wants to Buy Golden Eagle Ferry

By Harold Smith on October 28, 2025 at 9:39am

Calhoun County wants to enter into an agreement to purchase the Golden Eagle Ferry.

The Journal Courier reports the county wants to take advantage of federal grant money earmarked for ferry boats.

According to Calhoun County Engineer Kyle Godar, the agreement would give ownership of the ferries to the county while the current owners, Calhoun Ferry Company, a private family owned business would still oversee operations and handle payroll.

The county got a $650,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation to help in the purchase of the three ferry boats owned by the company.

Godar says the reason for the purchase is to take advantage of some $739,000 in money from the Federal Ferry Boat Program. The rules of the program state that the money can’t be used for privately owned boats.

The Golden Eagle ferry carries people across the Mississippi River, serving as a shortcut between the Grafton, Illinois area and St. Charles, Missouri.