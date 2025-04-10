Calhoun Fight in February Leads to an arrest this week

By Gary Scott on April 9, 2025 at 7:31pm

A Calhoun County man has been arrested in Calhoun County in connection with a fight at a Kampsville business in February.

46-year-old Charles Sutherland of Kampsville was arrested for aggravated battery in a public place, aggravated battery of a victim over 60, and disorderly conduct.

The Calhoun County sheriff’s department says the arrest followed an investigation from a February disturbance at a local business establishment. It allegedly occurred February 19th.

Sutherland was arrested without incident and was taken to the Greene County Jail.

