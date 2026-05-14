Calhoun High Swatted

By Gary Scott on May 14, 2026 at 12:26pm

The Calhoun County sheriff’s office is investigating a report of someone calling in a fake attack on the Calhoun High School this week.

It’s called swatting. It refers to the act of making a false emergency report, often involving claims of an active shooter, bomb threat, or another violent incident. The intent is to draw a response from law enforcement.

In this instance, the Calhoun County sheriff’s office says someone contacted the high school yesterday, and said he was enroute to the school armed with an AR-15 and explosive devices.

In response, immediate lockdown procedures were put in place at the high school, as officers responded.

Officers conducted a check of the perimeter and began the investigation. Officers found no guns and explosives, and determined the threat was not credible. The lockdown was lifted.

The Calhoun County sheriff’s department received assistance from school officers, the Pike County sheriff’s department and other emergency personnel.

Anyone with knowledge about the call is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County sheriff’s office.