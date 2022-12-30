Calhoun & Pike Authorities Arrest Two in Pleasant Hill on Drugs, Weapons Charges

A joint criminal investigation by authorities in Pike and Calhoun counties yielded the arrest of two individuals on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, he Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation in Pleasant Hill.

As law enforcement officials were conducting surveillance on a residence in Pleasant Hill, they observed the suspect leave the residence and drive-off. Law enforcement officials followed the suspect to a local establishment.

Subsequent to the investigation, authorities arrested 43 year old Conel H. Rogers III of Pleasant Hill for unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rogers was further cited by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department for felony theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says the Calhoun charges are unrelated to the Pike County incident.

A passenger in Roger’s vehicle, 29 year old Heather A. Shoemaker of Pleasant Hill was also arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID Card, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following their arrest, law enforcement officials followed up with the investigation and executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Brant Street in Pleasant Hill. During execution of the warrant, Greenwood says 3 additional firearms were seized along with ammunition.

Rogers was further charged with the possession of the firearms located in his residence.

Both Rogers and Shoemaker are lodged in the Pike County Jail. Both are due for first appearances in court on January 3rd.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conversation Police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services are also said to have assisted in the investigation.