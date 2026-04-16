Calhoun Teacher to be Let Go

By Benjamin Cox on April 16, 2026 at 10:30am

The Calhoun Community School District has accepted the resignation of a junior high teacher as an investigation into his conduct continues.

The Alton Telegraph reports that Evan Hopper, a first-year physical education and health teacher,

submitted his resignation during a special school board meeting Tuesday night. District Superintendent Lori Young says Hopper had been suspended prior to his resignation and remains under an active investigation. Because of that ongoing probe, district officials are releasing very few details at this time.

Hopper will remain employed through the end of the current school year but will no longer work in the district after the 2025–2026 term concludes.

According to district records, Hopper taught junior high students and also served as an assistant to the school district’s activities director.

Documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the Telegraph showed Hopper indicated on his employment application that he had not previously been suspended, dismissed, or resigned while under investigation for disciplinary action.

Hopper joined the Calhoun district last August after spending a year teaching physical education in the Carrollton School District. His prior work experience also includes roles at a wellness center and at Blackburn College, where he earned his degree.

School officials have not said when the investigation will be completed.