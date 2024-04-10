California Man Arrested in Springfield For Crossing State Lines to Meet A Minor, Distributing Child Pornography

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a California man in Springfield by officers from the Department of Homeland Security.

According to a press release from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, in September 2022, the sheriff’s office was notified that an adult male had been communicating with a Sangamon County-area minor child using an online platform. The adult male distributed the minor’s nude images on social media. It was also reported he had traveled from out of state to meet with the minor for sexual acts.

The Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is said to have opened an investigation and after gathering digital evidence, and identified a suspect in the case – 24-year-old, Matthew M. Rodriguez of Sylmar, California. According to the report, evidence showed that Rodriguez traveled from California to Sangamon County to meet with the minor. After completing an extensive investigation, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office transferred the case to Homeland Security Investigations due to Rodriguez crossing state lines to meet a minor.

On Wednesday April 3rd, shortly after 6:15PM, Rodriguez was arrested at a residence in Springfield on charges of transportation of minors, enticement of a minor, and transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Rodriguez was taken to and booked into the Sangamon County Jail where he is being held by the U.S. Marshall’s Service pending a first appearance in federal court.