California Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Role in Drug Operation out of Adams, Pike Counties

A Sacramento, California man was sentenced last week in the U.S. District Court of Central Illinois for his role in a drug operation that worked in Pike & Adams County.

28 year old Tommy V. Tran was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine and for using a communication facility to commit a drug felony.

Judge Sue Myerscough determined Tran, along with five co-defendants, between August 1, 2018 and February 11, 2019 participated in the operation. Specifically, Tran was responsible for over 1,400 grams of methamphetamine and over 2,500 grams of marijuana. The drugs were shipped from California to Missouri and eventually to Adams and Pike Counties in Illinois. Tran was also convicted of using a telephone, to facilitate the conspiracy to aid in the operation.

Myerscough further found that Tran had acted as a supervisor, organizer, or leader in the criminal activity as he had recruited individuals to send the drugs via the United States Postal Service and commercial carriers and to pay for the drugs via electronic banking transactions. The Court also concluded Tran possessed numerous dangerous weapons.

Previously, co-defendant Shawn Davis was sentenced by Judge Myerscough to 144 months’ imprisonment. Cases against other co-defendants remain pending. Tran was indicted in March 2019 and pleaded guilty in November 2021. He has remained in the custody of the United States Marshals since being arrested in California in February 2019.

The West Central Illinois Task Force; Quincy Police Department; Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office; and Drug Enforcement Agency, St. Louis Division, investigated the case.