California Pair Arrested on Drug Charges Early Monday in Jacksonville

Two people were arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop early this morning.

Jacksonville Police initiated a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue just after 1:00 am. Subsequent to investigation, the driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Lizbeth S. Pineda of Wilmington California, and her passenger, 25-year-old Issac A. Caballero of Los Angeles, California were both arrested for Methamphetamine Trafficking More than 100 Grams but Less than 400 Grams after suspected Methamphetamine was located in their possession after they crossed state lines.

Pineda was also cited for Driving While License Suspended, Operating Uninsured Vehicle, and Turn Signal Violation. Both Pineda and Caballero remain held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.