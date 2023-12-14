Camp Point #1 at Winchester

By Gary Scott on December 14, 2023 at 6:35am

The school that produced the Class 1A state football champion this fall has grabbed the top seed at the 101st Winchester Invitational Tournament.

Camp Point will open the tournament January 6th in the first game against 9th seeded Payson.

West Central is seeded 2nd and will begin play in the first game of the second session against 10th ranked Carrollton.

Griggsville Perry is seeded third, Routt 4th, GNW is 5th, and Triopia 6th.

Checking in at the 7th seed is Porta/AC, followed by Calhoun, Carrollton, Brown County at 11, and then Liberty, Western, Carlinville, North Greene and Pleasant Hill.

The tournament runs one week and is possibly the oldest invitational boys tournament in the country.