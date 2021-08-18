Camp Point Central Placed on Probationary Status Over Noncompliance with Mask Mandate

The Illinois State Board of Education placed 21 schools in the state on probation status for refusing to enforce the state’s mask mandate for students ordered by Governor J.B. Pritzker on August 4th.

One of those schools may end up causing issues with the WIVC sports calendar if they are unrecognized by ISBE.

Camp Point Central District #3 joined the list of the 20 other schools from all around the state who received letter that they either comply or risk losing their recognition, state funding, and participation in IHSA/IESA sanctioned sports. WGEM reports that the Camp Point School Board voted on Thursday, August 12th by a vote of 3-2 to make masks optional for students.

In a post on the school’s Facebook page, Camp Point officials say if they lose their recognition status that the district would lose 40% of its budget through the state’s Evidence Based Funding Formula and if state grants were factored in, that would be about 50% of the funding.

Camp Point currently competes in the WIVC North in football.

This story is developing.