Camp Point Man Struck, Killed By Amtrak Train on Friday

A Camp Point man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train on Friday at midday.

Adams County Coroner Scott Graham told Quincy media on Saturday that 65 year old Flint C. Reed of Camp Point was pronounced deceased at the scene on Friday afternoon.

According to reports from officials, Reed was allegedly was walking on the tracks when he was hit by the Carl Sandburg Amtrak Train in the block of South Illinois and State Street in Camp Point around noon on Friday when the train struck him. No passengers or staff on the train reported injuries. The Carl Sandburg was delayed more than two hours on Friday while 16 people were transferred to the Quincy railway station and while authorities investigated the crash. Chief Deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Pat Frazier told Quincy media that witnesses said the the crossing arms and lights were operational at the site of the crash where the train was traveling southwest to Quincy. The Carl Sandburg runs daily from Chicago to Quincy.

Graham told Quincy media outlets that the incident remains under investigation by the Adams County Coroner’s Office, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and train officials.