Camp Point Votes To Follow Mask Mandate After Probation Announcement

A nearby school district that was placed on probationary status for not following the governor’s mask mandate for schools has reversed course.

WGEM reports that Camp Point Central called a special board meeting on Monday night and decided to fully follow the mask mandate in a 7-0 vote.

The School Board had voted 3-2 last Thursday in favor of making masks optional or students with two members of the board absent.

Camp Point School Board President Jason Ippensen told WGEM today after many discussions and weighing the pros and cons of the situation, the board believed this was the best course of action at this time.

Camp Point was listed with now 32 schools on probationary status by the Illinois State Board of Education yesterday for not complying with the mask mandate. The probationary status warned the schools that they could have their recognition status stripped, their state funding taken away, and their ability to compete in IHSA/IESA sanctioned sports revoked.

Several parents were in Springfield yesterday at ISBE’s monthly meeting continuing to protest against the mask mandate.