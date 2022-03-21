Camping Club Rates Increase at Lake Jacksonville

Camping rates are going up out at Lake Jacksonville. The Jacksonville City Council approved an increase for private camping clubs members last week. Ward Two Alderman and Parks and Lakes Committee Chair, Lori Large Oldenettel says the rise in fees is not a significant increase but is long overdue.

“We had a Parks and Lakes Committee meeting on Thursday the 10th, and at that time we talked about the renewal of the private camping club leases. We decided to renew that for two years, and it’s been seven years since we’ve increased the private camping fee rates for the city. So we decided to bring it before the council tonight and increase the rate by twenty dollars per year for the next two years.”

Oldenettel says the committee considered raising fees last year but held off and to revisit it this year. She says Lake Jacksonville Site Manager, Brett Gilbreth, and his department have put a lot of effort over the last few years to improve the lake and the surrounding area.

“I think that most of the campers at Lake Jacksonville would agree that Brett and his crew are doing a great job at Lake Jacksonville. We’ve brought a lot of additional amenities out to the lake including the trail. We’ve made some enhancements to the boat dock and the concession area, to the bathhouses, and Brett’s got a lot more plans for the lake. So this was just one way that we thought it was time to go ahead and increase that by just twenty dollars.”

The Jacksonville City Council evoked its emergency clause Tuesday night in order to skip the required first reading and approve the increase so clubs would have more time to inform their campers.

Camping lot lease payments can be made at the City Clerk’s Office at the Municipal Building through March 31, 2022. Payments must then be made at the Lake Jacksonville Concession Stand beginning April 1, 2022, and will be accepted until the final due date of April 30, 2022.

A $50 late fee will be applied from May 1 thru May 5, 2022. Lake management will not accept payment after May 5, 2022.

Lots that are not paid by the May 5th deadline will be entered into the 2022 permanent camper lottery which will be held on May 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the concession building. The 2022 season at Lake Jacksonville opens on Friday, April 1st at 8:00 am.