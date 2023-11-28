Candidate Filings As of Monday for 2024 Elections

Monday was the first day that major party candidates could file to appear on the ballot.

According to the State Board of Elections website today, the following federal candidates have filed for the U.S. House, Republican Darin LaHood in the 16th District, and in the 13th District, incumbent Democrat Nikki Budzinski has filed along with two Republicans – Thomas Clatterbuck of Champaign and Joshua Loyd of Virden.

For the General Assembly seats, 100th District Republican incumbent C.D. Davidsmeyer of Murrayville and 108th District Republican Wayne Rosenthal of Morrisonville have filed. In the upcoming open 99th District, Republican Kyle Moore of Quincy has filed.

At the local level in Morgan County, only Republicans have filed for open positions. For Circuit Clerk, incumbent Julia Anderson faces challenger Jennifer Bonjean. For the upcoming open Commissioners seat, Mike Lonergan and Donny Racer Wood, and for Coroner – incumbent Marcy Patterson faces challenger Alan McClellan. State’s Attorney Gray Noll has also filed petitions to retain his seat for another term.

In Greene County, Republican incumbent Shirley Thornton is the lone filer for Circuit Clerk; for the Greene County Board, Republicans Joshua Lawson of White Hall and incumbent Rob Hall have filed; incumbent Republican State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe faces a challenge from Donnie Schaaf; and Democrat Coroner incumbent Danny Powell will face a challenge in November against Republican Brady Milnes of Roodhouse.

In Scott County, there are no contested races. Incumbent State’s Attorney Rick Crews and incumbent Circuit Clerk Staci Evans filed. Tom Peterson of Manchester filed for the Scott County Commissioners’ seat up for election this term.

We have not received preliminary filings from Cass County as of press time. The deadline to file for major party candidacy is by 5PM on Monday, December 4th.