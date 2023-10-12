Candlelight Vigil Set For Saturday For Missing Carrollton Woman

A candlelight vigil has been scheduled for a Greene County woman who has been missing for more than 3 months.

39-year old Amy Baumgartner Faltin was reported missing to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on July 12th. Faltin had been living in a home east of Carrollton and simply vanished. According to the Greene Prairie Press, a search by the Major Crimes Unit of the Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation turned up nothing last month. Faltin’s family says she has never gone more than a week without contacting someone. Faltin left the residence she was staying at without her purse, cellphone, and medications.

The family feels that not much attention has been given to her case since she has a past history of addiction and substance abuse.

Faltin is a 39-year old white female who stands approximately 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has a prominent tattoo on the left side of her face. She has brown hair, sometimes short hair and hazel eyes.

The candlelight vigil will be Saturday, October 14th at 6PM at the Greene County Courthouse in Carrollton.

If you have any information about Faltin’s whereabouts, contact Illinois State Police Special Agent Thomas Miller at 314-384-9694 or leave an anonymous tip with Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590.