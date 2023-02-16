Canfield Named Kahn’s Successor as Leader of Blessing Health System

Blessing Health has announced its next president and CEO.

Current President & CEO of Blessing Hospital in Quincy Brian Canfield will become president & CEO of the Blessing Health System on October 6th upon the retirement of current President & CEO Maureen Kahn.

Blessing serves West Central Illinois, northeast Missouri, and southeast Iowa with their hospitals an clinics. Upon her retirement, Kahn will have served 22 years with Blessing Health, with her tenure beginning in 2001. Kahn’s tenure has been highlighted by expansion of services and technology as well as national recognition for Blessing’s quality of care.

Canfield joined Blessing in December 2021 as Chief Operating Officer of Blessing Health and became Blessing Hospital President in August of last year. Canfield came to Blessing after nine years as chief operating officer at First Health of The Carolinas and Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Prior to that, Canfield served for 28 years in the United States Army and Department of Defense with assignments at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and in Afghanistan where he was responsible for planning, coordination and synchronization of 12 hospitals, 32 clinics, 14 forward surgical teams, and all ground and air medical evacuation resources in Afghanistan for all U.S. And partner nation forces.

Tim Koontz, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Blessing Corporate Services thanked Kahn for her distinguished tenure and welcomed Canfield’s leadership in a press release on the system’s official website earlier today.