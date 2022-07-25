Canton Police Seeking Information on Missing Teen

The Canton Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a missing teen who may be traveling through the area on the way to Texas.

Canton Police put out a bulletin Saturday evening for 17 year old Elisha A. Putnam who was last seen at the Country Club Apartments in Canton. Putnam stands approximately 5’6” tall, weighs 130 pounds, has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and fair skin. She also has a nose ring and may be carrying a backpack of unknown color. No photos have been provided.

It is speculated that she may be en route to Havana and eventually on her way to Texas in a blue 2000 Dodge pickup license #3363126B. She may be accompanied by her boyfriend, Dakota Langdon.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts or may have seen her or the vehicle mentioned above, please call the Canton Police Department at 217-647-5131.