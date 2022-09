By Benjamin Cox on September 1, 2022 at 11:15am

The Canton Police Department says a teen that’s been missing since early August has been found safe.

17 year old Summer Rayne Rodgers was reported missing on August 12th after leaving her home to go meet someone.

According to an update posted by the Canton Police Department and Missing Persons Awareness Network, Summer was located and found safe last night. No further details about the situation has been released.