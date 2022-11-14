Capps-Themed Events Scheduled Wednesday at Jacksonville Area Museum

The Jacksonville Area Museum will have two events related to its J. Capps & Sons exhibit coming up this week.

Laura Marks says that a craft event will kick off the Capps-themed evening at the museum on November 16th starting at 4 o’clock: “On November 16th, from 4-6PM, we’re going to make ornaments out of wooden thread spools. Our Christmas tree at the museum this year is going to have kind of a Capps and sewing theme to it since the Capps exhibit is our new exhibit at the museum this year. So, from 4-6PM, we’ll be making ornaments. That’s open to anyone who wants to come. It can be adults, kids…crafty or not, we have all of the supplies. All people need to do is show up and have some fun.”

Marks says the other event will be presentations about the Capps Factory’s history in Jacksonville: “At 5 o’clock, Donna Cody is going to speak on the Capps Indian trade blankets and their connection to Buffalo Bill Cody. Right after Donna, Terry Maggart, who worked at Capps when they closed in the mid-70s, is going to talk about the very specific qualities of a suit that Capps used that made their clothing such high quality. Then, he’s also going to talk about what happened when double-knit [polyester] became popular.”

Both events are free and open to the public. A $5 donation is suggested. Reservations can be made by calling (217) 408-1197 or emailing manager@jacksonvilleareamuseum.org. The Jacksonville Area Museum is located in the old Post Office building at 301 East State Street.