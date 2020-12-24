Car Accident Fatalities Up In the State in 2020: IDOT, ISP Warn of More Enforcement for Holidays

Illinois has seen a large uptick in fatal car accidents this year. According to statistics released by the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police yesterday, 1,075 people have died on Illinois’ roadways this year compared to 972 at the same time a year ago.

The statistics were released as a part of ISP and IDOT’s annual reminder of increased enforcement during the holidays. IDOT Spokesperson Paul Wappel says motorists should expect to see more state police checking for speeders, drunk drivers, and Scott’s law violators this year: “If you have to be out for the holidays, especially Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, please buckle up and drive sober. Last year, three people were killed in fatal crashes in Illinois between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We want everybody to get from Point A to Point B safely so they can enjoy Christmas and the holidays. Law enforcement and ISP will be out in full force looking for impaired motorists or impaired driving. We want everyone to get where they are going to safely.”

Now through the early morning hours of Jan. 4, motorists will see hundreds of additional seat belt enforcement zones and other patrols.