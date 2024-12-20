Car Crashes into Jacksonville East Cemetery

No citations have been issued and no real cause has been shown on how a car ended up in Jacksonville East Cemetery Thursday afternoon.

Jacksonville Police and members of the Jacksonville Cemetery crews were called to East Cemetery shortly after 2 o’clock Thursday after a dark brown Toyota Civic ended up crashing the fence of the cemetery, damaging several headstones, and coming to rest.

The vehicle, driven by 27-year old Clark N. Hamilton of the 100 block of Regent Estates is said to have been traveling southbound in the 600 block of Myrtle Street and for an unknown reason left the roadway and crashed into the cemetery fence and then toppled or disturbed several headstones.

Airbags were deployed but no injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene due to extensive, disabling damage.