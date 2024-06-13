Car Flips After Striking Utility Pole on South Clay

No one was injured after a vehicle struck a utility pole yesterday afternoon.

Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire & Rescue, and LifeStar EMS were paged for a one-vehicle roll over in the 700 block of South Clay Avenue just before 2PM yesterday.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by 20-year old Joseph S. Graham of the 100 block of Walnut Court was traveling northbound on South Clay near Kentucky Street. Graham is reported to have told police that he looked at his cellphone, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a utility pole, making the vehicle overturn.

Both Graham and a passenger are said to have exited the vehicle through the passenger side. The passenger, 20-year old Peyton J. Surratt of the 100 block of Walnut Court is said to have suffered minor injuries, but refused EMS treatment at the scene.

The vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage. Police say citations are pending the completion of the investigation.