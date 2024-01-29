Car Flips In Crash in South Jacksonville Saturday Night

A car allegedly flipped over in a South Jacksonville intersection after a two-car collision on Saturday night.

Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Police responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Main and East Michigan at approximately 9:45PM Saturday.

According to a South Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by 21-year old Haylie P. Duffie of the 400 block of Anna Street was traveling northbound on South Main Street at the same time that a vehicle driven by 27-year old Faith A. Whitted of the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue was traveling eastbound on West Michigan Avenue. Whitted’s vehicle is said to have had the right-of-way as it entered the intersection, and Duffie’s vehicle is said to have disobeyed the traffic control device, striking the passenger side of Whitted’s vehicle.

A witness and Duffie told police reported that her vehicle rolled at least twice before coming to rest on its wheels facing westbound at the entrance to Dairy Queen’s parking lot on the northeast corner of the intersection. Whitted’s vehicle spun counterclockwise, coming to rest facing northwest in the intersection.

Duffie was cited for disobeying a traffic control device, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, having an expired registration, and driving on an expired driver’s license.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Police say that all parties involved in the crash, including one passenger in Duffie’s vehicle, declined emergency services on scene and were transported by private vehicle to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.