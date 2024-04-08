Car Flips Into a Ditch in Rural Chandlerville

One person was saved from an overturned vehicle in a ditch filled with water in rural Chandlerville last night.

The Beardstown Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Department was called out the vicinity of Chandlerville Road and Kuhlman Road for a vehicle upside down in a ditch a little bit before 10PM last night.

Personnel arrived on scene along with Cass County Sherriff Deputies and Beardstown Police to find a car upside down in water approximately 50 feet below the road surface. The driver of the vehicle was sitting on top of the car.

The driver was medically assessed and packaged for transport in the ditch. Using ropes and manpower, they were carried up the embankment to the awaiting ambulance and transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No further information on the event is available.