Car Flips On West State, No One Severely Injured

Jacksonville Police responded to a flipped vehicle in the 1000 block of West State Street around 8:45AM. Preliminary police reports say that the unidentified driver was traveling eastbound on West State Street near Sandusky Street and failed to see a landscaping business trailer’s ramp on the side of the roadway. The silver Honda SUV’s front tires caught the ramp and flipped over on its top and came to rest on its passenger side in the roadway. The driver was treated for minor scrapes and injuries at the scene by EMS and was released. Crews were on the scene for about an hour clearing the vehicle and debris from the street. Police did not indicate if any citations are pending in the incident.

