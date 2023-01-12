Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield

By Benjamin Cox on January 12, 2023 at 10:34am

Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night.

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.

Initial reports say no one inside the home nor the driver was injured. Eye witnesses says speed may have been factor in the crash.

Emails to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office for an official report are currently in transit.

This story will be updated.