Car Show Sees Record-Setting Crowd

A lady looks over Tom & Becky Quinn's Chevy II. The Quinns said they just finished work on their car this week to be ready for the car show today.

The Morton Avenue Misfits late-summer Car Show and cruise is seeing a record turn out today.

Joel Buchanan of the Misfits says that the day has been terrific for a car show: “So far the weather has been cooperating with us. I don’t have the exact count but I have to safely say we have at least 150 to 175 cars so far. I think we have broken our participation record just by looking around. Everybody seems to be enjoying themselves, and we sure are glad to have all the support from the community and the participants.”

Judging for 20 classes began at Noon. Buchanan says that the judges have a pretty good method for judging: “We are trying to maintain good social distancing. We have some changes to the judging and to the awards to try and help with that. We are hoping everything runs well.”



Geezer will take the stage for live music entertainment at 2PM. The car show will wrap up shortly after and head to Morton Avenue for the evening cruise from 5-9PM. The Misfits will be headquartered at Hardees for the evening.

107.1FM WEAI will provide cruising music after the wrap up of the St. Louis Cardinals doubleheader until 9PM.