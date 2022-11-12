Car vs. Deer Crash on I-72 Leads to Car Getting Torched

By Benjamin Cox on November 12, 2022 at 8:24am

A vehicle was destroyed by fire Thursday night after striking a deer in Scott County.

Illinois State Police reports that an unknown make and model vehicle struck a deer on westbound Interstate 72 near milepost 45 at the Bluffs-Illinois Route 100 exit.

Damage to the vehicle caused a gas line to the engine to ignite causing the vehicle to become fully engulfed in flame. The Winchester Volunteer Fire Department and North Scott Fire Department responded. Fire crews were on the scene for approximately 45 minutes. The vehicle has been deemed a total loss.

No injuries were reported. ISP says no further information about the incident is available.