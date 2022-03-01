Car vs. Motorcycle Crash in Southern Greene Co. Sends One to Hospital

A 53 year old man from Jerseyville has been hospitalized following a motorcycle versus car crash in southern Greene County yesterday afternoon.

Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2008 Black Dodge Charger driven by 18 year old Caydn Chapman of Kane was traveling westbound on Kane Road approaching US 67 and stopped at the stop sign before proceeding onto U.S. 67 at approximately 4:03PM yesterday.

At the same time, a 1976 bronze Harley Davidson motorcycle ridden by 53 year old Winfried Tasker of Jerseyville was traveling southbound on U.S. 67 approaching Kane Road.

The motorcycle collided with the rear end of the Dodge Charger ejecting Tasker from the motorcycle at the intersection.

Tasker was flown from the scene to a regional hospital by AirEvac with life threatening injuries. Also responding to the scene was the Greene County Ambulance, Carrollton Fire Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois State Police District 18 troopers.

U.S. 67 was shut down until approximately 11PM while the scene was investigated and cleared by the Illinois State Police.

Chapman was later cited for Failure to Yield at an Intersection, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Disobeying a Stop Sign, and Failure to Wear a Seatbelt by a Driver.