Car vs. Motorcycle Crash Sends White Hall Man to Hospital

A White Hall man was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after his bike crashed into a car on West Morton Avenue.

Jacksonville Police were called to a Car versus Motorcycle crash in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue at 10:30PM Friday.

Upon arrival and after an investigation, police determined that a white car driven by 23 year old Mary T. Hall of Winchester was traveling eastbound on West Morton Avenue approaching Tendick Street. A black motorcycle driven by 29 year old Joseph M. VanMeter of White Hall was in the turn lane on West Morton Avenue and began turning south onto Tendick Street. VanMeter’s motorcycle is reported to have traveled in front of Hall’s car causing the motorcycle to collide with the front driver’s side portion of the car.

Both vehicles sustained over $1,500 worth of damage. VanMeter’s motorcycle was towed from the scene.

VanMeter was transported from the scene by LifeStar EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for facial injuries. According to a police report, VanMeter was later cited for failure to yield while turning left.