Card’s Tokyo Olympics Bid Comes To Close

Carlinville’s Kelsey Card bid for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics came to an end yesterday.

Card finished in 28th place, well out of the Top 12, to qualify for the finals on Monday. Card’s best throw was 56.05 meters just behind teammate Rachel Dincoff. Teammate Valerie Allman of Austin, Texas leads the list in first place with a throw of 66.42 meters, a full 2 meters ahead of her competition. She’ll throw for the gold on Monday.

According to the Alton Telegraph, Card will now stay in Tokyo as her sister-in-law Michelle Bartsch-Hackley is playing for gold on the U.S. Women’s Volleyball team.

The 28 year old Card is a 2011 graduate of Carlinville High School and eventually went on to win NCAA national championships in discus while starring for the University of Wisconsin.