Carlinville Man Arrested For Child Pornography, Failure To Register As a Sex Offender

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s Office announced on Friday the arrest of a Carlinville man for alleged possession of child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender.

43 year old Brian Lee Boente of Carlinville was charged in Macoupin County Circuit Court with five counts of possession of child pornography, each a Class 1 felony punishable by 4 to 15 years in prison. Previously, Boente was convicted in 2014 of aggravated sexual abuse for abusing a child under the age of 13, which requiredhim to register as a sex offender. Raoul also charged Boente on Friday with two counts of failing to register as a sex offender, each a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 2-5 years in prison. Boente is currently being held at the Macoupin County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Raoul’s investigators, with the assistance of the Macoupin County Sheriff’s office and the Carlinville Police Department, conducted a search of a residence on Tuesday, July 20, on Whitley Street in Carlinville and arrested Boente after discovering alleged evidence of child pornography. The Attorney General’s office will prosecute the case along with the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office.