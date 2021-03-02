Carlinville Man Charged in Virden Homicide

Charges have been filed in the February death of a Virden man.

20 year old Dalton M. Obermark of Carlinville has been charged with two counts of first degree murder in the stabbing death of 58 year old John Rennie of Virden.

According to a WICS report, Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison says Obermark is also facing one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of aggravated battery.

Obermark is accused of stabbing Rennie to death in his home on February 1st. He was taken into custody by police two days later near Russellville, Kentucky.

Bond was set for Obermark at $1 million. He is due back in court on March 10th.