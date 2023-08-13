Carlinville Man in Custody As Suspect in Friday Morning Armed Robbery

The Carlinville Police Department has announced the arrest of a Carlinville man in connection to an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning.

According to a press release, 25-year old Dillan Weaver of Carlinville was arrested Saturday afternoon in connection to an armed robbery that took place at approximately 5AM on Friday, August 11th at the Casey’s General Store, located at 425 West Main Street in Carlinville. Surveillance footage captured a white male wearing a black mask and hoodie pointing a gun at a clerk before leaving the store westbound.

A K-9 officer later recovered a firearm and mask believed to be used in the incident after officers’ arrival to the scene.

According to the press release, after joint efforts with the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, Weaver was arrested and is being held on a citation of aggravated robbery. Formal charges are expected to be filed on Monday.