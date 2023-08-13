Carlinville Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

Crime Stoppers of Macoupin and Montgomery Counties is asking for the public’s help to locate and apprehend a suspect in an early morning armed robbery in Carlinville.

This morning at 5:05AM, Carlinville Police received a call that an employee from the Casey’s General Store located at 425 West Main Street in Carlinville had been robbed at gunpoint by a white male, wearing a mask, black hoodie, and dark pants last seen leaving the premises westbound.

According to a press release from the Carlinville Police, officers arrived at the scene and deployed a K9 unit who in turn located the alleged weapon and a mask in the area around the scene. During the course of an investigation, Carlinville Police were also able to retrieve surveillance footage of the suspect and the alleged incident.

According to police, the suspect is said to be a white male standing approximately 5’10” to six feet tall, with a medium build. The suspect is said to also have a tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Carlinville Police Department at 217-854-3221 or by email at info@carlinvillepolice.com; or leave an anonymous tip with the Macoupin-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-352-0136.