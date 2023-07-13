Carlinville Police Searching for Overnight Shooting Suspect

Macoupin County authorities are searching for a suspect connected to a shooting in Carlinville last night.

The Carlinville Police report that at 7:20PM officers were dispatched to a report of a man being shot in the 1000 block of Johnson Street in Carlinville. Upon arrival, officers identified the shooting victim as 37-year old Dana Morgan, Jr. of that vicinity.

According to the report, officers began life-saving measures on Morgan at the scene until representatives of the Carlinville Fire Protection District and Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance arrived. Morgan was transported by ambulance to Carlinville Area Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Carlinville Police say a person of interest in the shooting has been identified as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Carlinville Police Department at 217-854-3221 or via email at info@carlinvillepolice.com. You may also leave an anonymous tip with the Macoupin-Montgomery Crime Stoppers at 1-800-352-0136.