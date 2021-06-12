Carlinville Pool House Vandalized

Another community pool has been the victim of a vandalism incident. It was reported last week that the Carrollton Municipal Pool received heavy damage sometime over the winter in which plumbing was ripped out of walls in the bathrooms at the pool, toilets were damaged, buildings were allegedly almost victims of arson, and paper towel and toilet paper dispenser were destroyed.

Yesterday, the Carlinville Park District reported a similar incident Thursday . The park district’s municipal pool concession building was completely ransacked between Tuesday and Wednesday.

It has also been reported that the shower house at Greenfield’s Rives Lake has also recently been vandalized.

Law enforcement has not determined if all three incidents are connected.

A private individual, the Carlinville Park District Board, and several Macoupin County community members have donated towards a cash reward equaling up to $1,000 for a tip leading to an arrest. If you have a tip, please contact the Carlinville Police Department at 217-854-3221.